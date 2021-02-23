Barnsley have no new injury concerns ahead of Stoke clash

Valerien Ismael has no new injury concerns
15:36pm, Tue 23 Feb 2021
Barnsley have no fresh injury concerns heading into Wednesday’s Championship clash with Stoke.

Tykes boss Valerien Ismael said “everyone is feeling good,” adding “we have a fit squad ready for another big week of football”.

Long-term absentee Ben Williams (knee) and January signing Liam Kitching (groin) remain sidelined for the South Yorkshire side.

Barnsley triggered the one-year extension option in forward Victor Adeboyejo’s contract on the eve of the game.

James McClean and Sam Clucas are doubts for Stoke’s trip to Oakwell.

Potters boss Michael O’Neill revealed the pair had to come out of training on Tuesday.

On loan Rabbi Matondo is set to miss this match and Saturday’s trip to Brentford after having a “small injection” due to an unspecified issue.

Nathan Collins (broken foot) and Morgan Fox (hamstring) are out.

