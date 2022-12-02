02 December 2022

Barnsley maintain form with victory at promotion rivals Peterborough

By NewsChain Sport
02 December 2022

Barnsley continued their charge with a 2-1 triumph at fellow promotion chasers Peterborough.

A moment of brilliance from Luca Connell gave Michael Duff’s men an early advantage as they claimed a fourth consecutive Sky Bet League One win.

The Irish midfielder’s first goal in English football was worth the wait as he expertly controlled the ball with his chest before steering a 25-yard half-volley past Posh keeper Lucas Bergstrom.

The hosts hauled themselves level in the 21st minute as Jack Taylor arrived in the box to head a classy right-wing cross from Kwame Poku into the bottom corner.

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris found himself in the unusual position of producing a goal-line clearance to prevent Jack Aitchison from restoring the Barnsley lead before then firing wide with a good chance of his own at the other end.

Taylor then headed over a Joe Ward corner with the final touch of the first half, but the contest was settled by Adam Phillips just after the hour.

The red-hot Barnsley man bagged a fifth goal in his last six games in the 61st minute as he received a huge helping hand from Bergstrom, who fumbled the low 25-yard strike into his own net.

It was a costly error from which Posh could not respond as they slumped to a fourth defeat in a row in all competitions.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

More railway strikes announced after union talks with Government minister fail

news

Japan stun Spain - and the world - to reach last 16 as Germany are out of World Cup

world news

Honour for Emma, Queen’s favourite riding pony, who lined up on funeral route at Windsor Castle

world news