Barnsley midfielder Luke Thomas moves to Bristol Rovers on season-long loan
13:21pm, Sat 10 Jul 2021
Midfielder Luke Thomas has joined Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan from Barnsley.
The 22-year-old former Cheltenham man will return to the South West after making 20 appearances for Barnsley last season, before joining Ipswich on loan.
Manager Joey Barton told Rovers’ official website: “We first came across Luke when he caused us problems playing against us when at Coventry. I’ve been an admirer ever since and I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to get him with us at Rovers this season.
“His experience of playing at Championship level football for his young age is strong point of difference. He’s a really exciting talent who will help us carry a proper threat across the front line.”