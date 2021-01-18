Barnsley winger Dan Bramall joins Barrow on loan
11:24am, Mon 18 Jan 2021
Barrow have signed Dan Bramall on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season.
Bramall, 22, started out on the books of Everton before making the switch to Barnsley last September.
The winger becomes new manager Michael Jolley’s second signing after Neal Eardley arrived on loan from Burton last week.
Barnsley said in a statement: “The 22-year-old winger has been in fine form for our U23s this term, scoring seven goals and helping Martin Devaney’s side climb to second place in the Professional Development League table.
“Everyone at Barnsley FC would like to wish Dan the best of luck for his loan move.”