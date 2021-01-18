Barnsley winger Dan Bramall joins Barrow on loan

Dan Bramall has joined Barrow on loan until the end of the season
Dan Bramall has joined Barrow on loan until the end of the season (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:24am, Mon 18 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barrow have signed Dan Bramall on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season.

Bramall, 22, started out on the books of Everton before making the switch to Barnsley last September.

The winger becomes new manager Michael Jolley’s second signing after Neal Eardley arrived on loan from Burton last week.

Barnsley said in a statement: “The 22-year-old winger has been in fine form for our U23s this term, scoring seven goals and helping Martin Devaney’s side climb to second place in the Professional Development League table.

“Everyone at Barnsley FC would like to wish Dan the best of luck for his loan move.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barrow

PA