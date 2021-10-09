Barrow boss Mark Cooper has mixed emotions after draw with Leyton Orient

Gotts won home man of the match honours for his performance and Cooper said: “Robbie has been outstanding since he came through the door.“He is already a very good player in a team of good players that are playing above their level at the minute.”Orient have now gone three league games without a win but manager Kenny Jackett is not too despondent.“We responded well to going a goal down and it was our best spell from then on,” he said.“We had another enough chances after they scored to win the game. Theo Archibald had four excellent chances and their keeper has made some good saves.“It took us a while to get going. There wasn’t much in the first half, one way or another.“They got the first goal but it was a good response even though we want to try and start games like that.“Defensively, we have been pretty solid. But my focus at the moment is going the other way. The opportunities and chances we created from going 1-0 down was very good.“I am pleased with that but we take a draw because it was an even game. As a side, I think there is more to come.”