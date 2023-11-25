25 November 2023

Barrow come from behind to beat 10-man Colchester

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2023

Barrow secured a 4-1 win at 10-man Colchester to extend their unbeaten league run to a club-record nine games.

Colchester went ahead in the 20th minute through Cameron McGeehan, who netted from close range after goalkeeper Paul Farman had spilled Jayden Fevrier’s effort.

Barrow were denied a penalty when Robbie Gotts tumbled in the area much to the frustration of Barrow boss Pete Wild, who was dismissed by referee Declan Bourne just after the half-time whistle.

Barrow equalised in the 52nd minute when Dominic Telford’s effort hit the crossbar, struck Colchester defender Will Greenidge and went in.

Fevrier was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 84th minute after a foul on Elliot Newby before George Ray put Barrow ahead two minutes later from close range, after Colchester had failed to clear a Newby corner.

Ray converted a third from close range in the third minute of stoppage time.

And Zach Mitchell diverted Kian Spence’s cross into his own net a minute later, as Barrow sealed victory.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

George Floyd’s killer cop seriously injured after being stabbed in prison

news

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius to be freed in January ten years after shooting dead his girlfriend

world news

Crane worker who lifted man from blazing building in incredible rescue says it was ‘close call’

news