06 May 2022

Barrow could include Aaron Amadi-Holloway against Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
06 May 2022

Aaron Amadi-Holloway could feature for Barrow as they face Northampton in the final match of the Sky Bet League Two season.

The striker returned to training following a spell on the sidelines with injury and could be in contention for the Cobblers clash.

Defender Connor Brown will also be checked after picking up a niggle.

Josh Kay is expected to line-up after his return from suspension against Swindon while Tom Beadling could get more minutes and started in that game following a return from injury.

Northampton will check on the fitness of Aaron McGowan for the game.

The right-back picked up a knock in the draw against Exeter last weekend and his fitness will be checked.

Joseph Mills was brought on in his place and could line-up again if McGowan is struggling for fitness.

Cobbers boss Jon Brady otherwise has a full squad to choose from as his side push for automatic promotion.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Now Sir Keir Starmer to be investigated by police over ‘beergate’ allegations

news

Backlash for Johnson as Tories pay the price for partygate at the polls

news

Joe Biden’s new White House press secretary is first black and openly LGBT woman in role

world news