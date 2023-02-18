Josh Kay was Barrow’s match-winner (Will Matthews/PA)
18 February 2023

Barrow end winless run to shock Bradford

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Barrow claimed their first win in seven games at the expense of promotion-chasing Bradford.

Josh Kay scored the only goal at Valley Parade to clinch a memorable double over Mark Hughes’ Bantams, who had been looking for a third successive win.

Barrow survived Bradford’s fast start to keep the home side at arm’s length – and were rewarded with a goal on 24 minutes. Kay dispossessed Adam Clayton on halfway, Harrison Neal led the counter-attack and Kay continued his run to finish Ged Garner’s low cross in the box.

Bradford failed to test goalkeeper Paul Farman once and were booed off at half-time.

Niall Canavan almost doubled Barrow’s lead against his previous club early in the second half but failed to make contact from Kay’s knockdown in the six-yard box.

Barrow midfielder Robbie Gotts had a shot comfortably saved by Harry Lewis but Bradford were unable to come up with anything on target.

Their closest moment came from a late header from Sam Stubbs that flew over the bar.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

world news

Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

news

Nicola Sturgeon announces plan to resign, saying the ‘time is now’ to go

news