Barrow have several fitness doubts for Mansfield clash

Barrow midfielder Josh Kay hopes to return from illness
Barrow midfielder Josh Kay hopes to return from illness (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:45pm, Thu 04 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barrow must check on several players before the Sky Bet League Two visit of Mansfield on Saturday.

Tom Davies, on loan from Bristol Rovers, missed the midweek defeat to Harrogate as he sat out a second game in a row due to a muscular injury.

Lewis Hardcastle was also missing due to muscle injury, while Josh Kay is hoping to be in contention after illness.

Tom Beadling continues his recovery from a groin strain but Matthew Platt (knee) and Mike Jones (Achilles) remain long-term absentees.

Mansfield will be without captain Ollie Clarke after his red card in Tuesday’s defeat to Bradford.

George Maris must be assessed after being brought off after 20 minutes with a groin problem.

Full-back Stephen McLaughlin and forward Oli Sarkic are both nearing returns from injury.

However, midfielder George Lasplie (hamstring) and defender Joe Riley (knee) are out.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barrow

Preview

PA