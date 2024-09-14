14 September 2024

Barrow make it four wins from six matches to keep pace with leaders

By NewsChain Sport
14 September 2024

Barrow claimed their fourth win in six games with a 2-1 victory over Grimsby at Blundell Park.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute as Sam Foley powered in a header from Ben Jackson’s pinpoint corner.

Barrow doubled their lead in the 26th minute, again from a corner, with Theo Vassell getting on the end of the delivery, heading in unmarked at the near post.

Grimsby had a lifeline just before the break with Kieran Green heading in three minutes into first-half stoppage time after some good work from Jason Dadi Svanthorsson to find him.

The home side had a goal disallowed just a minute into the second half with Danny Rose adjudged to be offside as he bundled in a rebound effort.

Tyrell Warren denied Elliot Newby on the goal-line in the 73rd minute as Barrow looked to restore their two-goal advantage, but the visitors defended what they had to claim all three points.

