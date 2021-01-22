Barrow sign Burnley defender Bobby Thomas

Bobby Thomas joins Barrow on loan having made his senior Burnley debut earlier this season (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Bobby Thomas joins Barrow on loan having made his senior Burnley debut earlier this season (Zac Goodwin/PA). (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:31pm, Fri 22 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barrow have announced the signing of Burnley defender Bobby Thomas on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old made his maiden first-team appearance for the Clarets in September’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Millwall.

Thomas has been with Burnley since joining as a scholar in 2017, and signed his first professional deal with the club in 2019 after being named as their young player of the year.

Barrow, who currently lie 20th in League Two, said in the statement on their official website announcing the signing that they had “beaten off competition from a host of clubs” to clinch the deal.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barrow

PA