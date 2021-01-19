Barrow sign Jamie Devitt following his Blackpool departure
Barrow have signed midfielder Jamie Devitt on an 18-month deal.
The 30-year-old had his Blackpool contract terminated by mutual consent on Tuesday and immediately became Michael Jolley’s fifth signing in six days.
Dublin-born Devitt began his career at Hull’s academy and enjoyed a handful of loan spells before leaving to join Chesterfield in 2013.
In 2014 he signed for Morecambe where he stayed for two seasons before a three-year stretch at Carlisle, during which time he scored 22 goals in 130 appearances.
Blackpool then signed the Irishman in 2019, loaning him out to both Bradford and Newport before his departure.