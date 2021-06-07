Barrow sign striker Offrande Zanzala on a two-year deal

Offrande Zanzala celebrates scoring for Carlisle
Offrande Zanzala celebrates scoring for Carlisle (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:07pm, Mon 07 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

New Barrow manager Mark Cooper has made his first signing for the League Two club with the arrival of striker Offrande Zanzala.

The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on a short-term deal at Cumbria rivals Carlisle, has agreed a two-year contract, the Bluebirds announced.

Zanzala, who scored five times in 22 appearances at Brunton Park, turned down new terms with Carlisle to make the cross-county move to Barrow.

The Congo-born forward is a product of Derby’s academy and had spells at Stevenage, Chester, Accrington and Crewe.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barrow

PA