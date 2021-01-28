Barrow snap up free agent Dion Donohue
Barrow have announced the signing of free agent Dion Donohue on a deal until the end of the season.
The versatile 27-year-old has been without a club since leaving Swindon in December for personal reasons.
Barrow boss Michael Jolley said on the Bluebirds’ official website: “We felt that Dion will add to the options that we’ve got.
“He can play two positions; he is comfortable as a left-side defender and left-back or he can play in midfield as well – he’s experienced, versatile and adds to our options.
“He was playing in League One for most of the first half of this season so he’s a good player, he’s got quality and he definitely brings something to the group.”
Donohue, who has also played for Chesterfield and Portsmouth, is League Two Barrow’s seventh signing of the current transfer window.