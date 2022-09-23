23 September 2022

Barrow still without Richie Bennett for visit of Leyton Orient

By NewsChain Sport
Richie Bennett will be missing for Barrow’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Leyton Orient.

The 31-year-old forward has not featured this season and is unlikely to return until next month at the earliest.

Connor Brown also continues to be absent for Pete Wild’s side.

The hosts are second in the table following a strong start to the season.

Leyton Orient will be without Rob Hunt for their trip to Barrow.

The defender has been sidelined for the past three matches through injury, but could return for Orient’s home clash against Newport on October 1.

Ant Georgiou, Adam Thompson and Stephen Duke-McKenna are all set to be unavailable.

The table-topping O’s, four points clear of Barrow, are bidding for their ninth league win in 10 matches.

