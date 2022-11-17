Barrow waiting on Sam Foley ahead of Hartlepool match
Barrow will monitor Sam Foley ahead of Hartlepool’s visit in League Two.
Foley was not involved at Crawley last week due to a shoulder and back complaint, with boss Pete Wild opting to rest him, but he could return against Pools.
The Bluebirds will still be without injured duo Robbie Gotts (thigh) and Sam McClelland as they are set to be sidelined for a few more weeks.
Former Hartlepool striker Richie Bennett will be hopeful of earning a start, having come off the bench in the last two games after a long-term injury.
Jack Hamilton is a doubt for Hartlepool.
The forward picked up an ankle knock in the FA Cup replay penalty shoot-out win against Solihull Moors and will be checked.
Josh Umerah came off in that game after suffering from a clash of heads but boss Keith Curle hopes he will be exempt from concussion protocols.
Curle also hopes that a number of injured players will be fit enough to return to the squad.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox