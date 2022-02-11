11 February 2022

Barrow without injured Josh Kay for Stevenage clash

By NewsChain Sport
11 February 2022

Barrow will be without Josh Kay for the visit of Stevenage.

Kay is facing around six weeks on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Tom Beadling will be assessed after missing the 3-1 defeat by Hartlepool through injury.

New signing Niall Canavan replaced Beadling in the starting line-up and is likely to keep his place.

Stevenage have doubts over Ed Upson and Luke Norris.

Midfielder Upson had to go off in the first half of the midweek defeat by Bradford after picking up a knock.

Striker Norris missed out against the Bantams through injury.

Top scorer Elliott List returned as a substitute after a spell on the sidelines and could start.

