08 December 2021

Barrow’s clash with Salford at Holker Street postponed

By NewsChain Sport
08 December 2021

The Sky Bet League Two game between Barrow and Salford at Holker Street has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Storm Barra has hit large areas of northern England, leaving the playing surface at Barrow’s stadium in an unplayable state.

The Bluebirds announced on Wednesday that, with further rainfall expected later in the day, a local referee had inspected the pitch and decided to call the game off.

Barrow were looking to end a losing streak of three league games while Gary Bowyer’s Ammies were heading to south Cumbria hoping to make it five unbeaten.

A rescheduled date will be announced in due course.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prime Minister under pressure to ‘come clean’ about lockdown-busting Christmas party after damning video emerges

news

Another England horror show start in Brisbane – day one of the Ashes series

cricket

Damning video shows senior Downing Street aides laughing about Christmas party that ’never happened’

news