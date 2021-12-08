Barrow’s clash with Salford at Holker Street postponed
The Sky Bet League Two game between Barrow and Salford at Holker Street has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Storm Barra has hit large areas of northern England, leaving the playing surface at Barrow’s stadium in an unplayable state.
The Bluebirds announced on Wednesday that, with further rainfall expected later in the day, a local referee had inspected the pitch and decided to call the game off.
Barrow were looking to end a losing streak of three league games while Gary Bowyer’s Ammies were heading to south Cumbria hoping to make it five unbeaten.
A rescheduled date will be announced in due course.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox