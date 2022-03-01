Barry Bannan bags brace against Burton as Sheffield Wednesday resist fightback
Sheffield Wednesday fought off a Burton comeback to claim a 5-2 victory at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.
The Owls took the lead in the 13th minute when Marvin Johnson curled in a wicked cross and Liam Palmer steamed in to open the scoring.
Wednesday captain Barry Bannan added a second from the edge of the box in the 28th minute.
The Brewers made it 2-1 immediately when Adlene Guedioura saw his long-range strike sail through a sea of bodies and go in after 30 minutes.
Play was stopped for a short while as a fan received medical attention just before the interval.
Burton equalised after 53 minutes when Oumar Niasse squirmed through the Wednesday defence and finished past goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Callum Paterson bundled in from a corner in the 67th minute to give the Owls the lead once more.
Johnson belted in a beauty in the 75th minute to make it four and Bannan scored the pick of the bunch in the 87th minute to complete a victory which sees Wednesday move up to fifth.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox