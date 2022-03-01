01 March 2022

Barry Bannan bags brace against Burton as Sheffield Wednesday resist fightback

By NewsChain Sport
01 March 2022

Sheffield Wednesday fought off a Burton comeback to claim a 5-2 victory at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Owls took the lead in the 13th minute when Marvin Johnson curled in a wicked cross and Liam Palmer steamed in to open the scoring.

Wednesday captain Barry Bannan added a second from the edge of the box in the 28th minute.

The Brewers made it 2-1 immediately when Adlene Guedioura saw his long-range strike sail through a sea of bodies and go in after 30 minutes.

Play was stopped for a short while as a fan received medical attention just before the interval.

Burton equalised after 53 minutes when Oumar Niasse squirmed through the Wednesday defence and finished past goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Callum Paterson bundled in from a corner in the 67th minute to give the Owls the lead once more.

Johnson belted in a beauty in the 75th minute to make it four and Bannan scored the pick of the bunch in the 87th minute to complete a victory which sees Wednesday move up to fifth.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

PM says Putin will ‘feel the consequences’ for Ukraine invasion

world news

Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin has made a ‘colossal mistake’ on Ukraine

world news

Russia set to be expelled from World Cup over invasion of Ukraine

world news