Barry Bannan’s spectacular finish proves decisive for Sheffield Wednesday

Barry Bannan’s fantastic goal proved decisive in a vital 3-2 victory for Sheffield Wednesday at MK Dons that lifted them back into the League One play-off places.

The Owls are up to fifth in the table after ending the Dons’ 15-match unbeaten run and preventing the hosts from moving back above Rotherham and into second.

Wednesday were ahead after 10 minutes when Bannan cut the ball back for Saido Berahino, whose shot slipped through the grasp of MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Bannan’s corner was forced in by Lee Gregory, making the most of some slack marking.

Bannan then added a sensational third for the Owls just before the half hour when Dean Lewington headed the ball into his path before the visiting skipper lobbed Cumming from 35 yards.

The Dons gave themselves a lifeline five minutes before half-time through Troy Parrott’s dinked finish and pulled another back through Scott Twine’s free-kick five minutes into a lengthy period of stoppage time but could not complete the comeback.

