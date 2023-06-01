Barry Robson delighted to sign ‘proven leader’ Nicky Devlin for Aberdeen

Barry Robson is delighted to have added “a proven leader” to his squad after Aberdeen confirmed the arrival of former Livingston captain Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old’s switch to Pittodrie was already common knowledge after a photo emerged a fortnight ago of the player and his agent signing his pre-contract with the Dons.

Devlin even spoke briefly about his impending move to Aberdeen last week at a pre-match media conference ahead of his penultimate outing for Livingston against Motherwell.

The Dons were finally able to officially announce the signing on Thursday.

“Nicky is a proven leader and is exactly the type of character I want within my squad here,” manager Robson told the Reds’ website.

“He is an experienced professional who has been captain at two previous clubs, he knows the league well and is equipped for the demands we are going to face next season.”

Devlin has also played for Dumbarton, Stenhousemuir, Ayr United – where he was also skipper – and Walsall.

The 29-year-old is looking forward to his first taste of European football, with the Dons set for guaranteed group-stage involvement until Christmas if Celtic defeat Inverness in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

“It’s great to be an Aberdeen player and I am really looking forward to the season ahead,” he said.

“Aberdeen really impressed me when the conversations first started about a potential move.

“The way the manager wants to take the club forward and the personal touches from all the staff contributed to my decision. Aberdeen was definitely the best fit for me.

“The opportunity to play in Europe was clearly an added attraction.

“I’ve had to work hard in my career to get where I am and so I want to do my very best at Aberdeen and grasp the fantastic opportunity I’ve been given.”