Barry Robson expects response from Aberdeen after heavy St Mirren defeat

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has demanded a response from his players after their 3-0 cinch Premiership home defeat to St Mirren.

The Buddies weathered an early Aberdeen offensive before Mark O’Hara’s deflected strike gave them the lead.

The St Mirren captain would go on to miss a penalty, but Jonah Ayunga’s second-half effort and a successful spot-kick from Greg Kiltie sealed victory over the dismal Dons.

Aberdeen travel to Ross County on Tuesday and Robson said: “We need to win games. Whatever way you do it, you have to win games and, when you’re at Aberdeen, that’s the demand. I know that and the players know that.

“The pressure is always on me, but I’m not thinking about that. I’m thinking about getting these players performing the way they should be.

“They’ve not been playing like that recently, but (on Saturday) they looked a yard short all over the pitch and they need to be better.

“My concern, and why I’m so angry, is that we didn’t perform. After a performance like that, the players should be flying out the box in the next game – I’d expect that.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson saw his side end a winless away run stretching back to September and believes they are capable of giving Celtic a run for their money on Tuesday.

Robinson said: “We’re always looking up and it’ll be a big test for us again on Tuesday.

“It’s one that I think we can handle and, if our players are as disciplined as they were (on Saturday), then we can get a result.

“We have to defend as well as we did (on Saturday) and have the same work ethic. We could have scored more against an Aberdeen side with a lot of talent in it.

“It’s credit to the players who have responded to a sticky period with a performance like this.”