Barry Robson sacked as Aberdeen manager

Barry Robson has been sacked as manager of Aberdeen, with the team eighth in the Scottish Premiership table.

The 45-year-old has departed along with his assistant Steve Agnew following the 1-1 draw with Dundee at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

He led the club to a third-placed finish last season and qualification for the Europa Conference League but managed only one win in his last five league games in charge.

The club said in a statement that results and performances this season had “been well below the expectations set”.

“Although it has been a difficult call, the board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen FC,” chairman Dave Cormack told the club website.

“Barry earned the right to be Aberdeen manager and knew the high level of expectation we had when he took the role.

“We gave Barry as much time and support as we possibly could in the hope, and expectation, he could return us to the league form we witnessed in the spring of last year.

“There is a talented squad of players at the club which makes our current league position unacceptable.

“With 17 games left in the league and still in the Scottish Cup, this change is necessary to help us refocus on our ambitions for the rest of the season.”

Cormack said first team coach Peter Leven would take training on an interim basis.

Under Robson, who was appointed initially on an interim basis in January 2023, the club reached the group stage of a European competition for the first time in 15 years, losing to Swedish side Hacken in Europa League qualifying to drop into the Conference League.

They finished in third place and were eliminated despite claiming an excellent victory over Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in their final game.

However, it is league form that ultimately led to Robson’s dismissal, winning just six of their 21 games and falling far off the pace in the race to return to Europe next season.

There was a significant recruitment drive in the summer with 10 players brought in to the first-team squad, with the club’s league position not reflecting the investment made in the side.