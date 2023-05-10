Barry Robson says ‘Gothenburg Greats’ bring pride to Aberdeen squad

Barry Robson believes his Aberdeen players can draw “pride” from the feats of the Gothenburg Greats as they bid to take a big step towards sealing third place in the cinch Premiership by beating Hibernian this weekend.

Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the Dons’ famous Cup Winners’ Cup triumph over Real Madrid in Sweden and the achievement of Sir Alex Ferguson and his players will be honoured during Saturday’s match at Pittodrie, which comes a day after the triumphant squad are due to be handed the Freedom of the City.

“I’m not sure how much it will help but it’s more just the pride in the city,” said Robson, when asked what impact the celebrations this week can have on his team.

“My dad, my uncles, my friends in Aberdeen, we all know the great team, the great manager.

“Some of the players here will speak about it but they won’t have been born at that time. It’s more a pride we’ve got as a club and a city in the team.

“Does it feel like you’re under pressure playing when the Gothenburg Greats are there? No, it’s a lot of pride you’ve got.

“I know Neil Simpson, I work with him every day, I wind him up every day, Gordon Strachan was my manager (at Celtic and Middlesbrough), and Alex McLeish gave me my debut for Scotland.

“So they’re really good guys who I actually know. They deserve everything they get. They brought so much to the club and the city and it will never be forgotten.”

Robson was speaking on Wednesday after being named Premiership manager of the month for April, the second time in succession he has landed the award. His side won all four games last month and are currently five points clear in third place.

“It’s pleasing, we’ve been winning games,” he said. “You never get carried away in this game. A lot of hard work has gone on with a lot of the staff, that’s everybody right through the club.

“It’s a prize for them. Well done to the players and staff but we move on and try to win again at the weekend.”