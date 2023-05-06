Barry Robson tells his Aberdeen players to embrace playing at Ibrox

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has urged his players to show no fear at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Dons have earned the right to be confident after winning their last seven matches, the most recent of which was a 2-0 victory over Rangers at Pittodrie before the cinch Premiership split.

Former Inverness, Dundee United, Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder Robson, who started his career in the Rangers youth ranks, said: “I have a few memories over the years as a player there.

“My biggest thing as a player, as a person or as a manager is to go down there with no fear. Go and enjoy it, enjoy the cauldron of atmosphere.

“When you’re a young player, and you’re coming into the game, that’s where you want to play, in the big arenas. The arena where the pressure is on. Where it’s hostile, where they will come after you and that’s what the game is.

“That’s where you need to be as a player, your mindset as a player. Don’t fear it.

“You might come up against better players whatever league you are in but you’ve got to try and embrace it.

“Myself, when I played with different teams, coming up against big teams, we always enjoyed it and stayed in the fight.

“That’s what my message is, clear to the players: be brave, be brave with the ball and also be brave without the ball.”