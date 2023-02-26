Barry Robson wants more after Aberdeen return to Premiership top six

Aberdeen caretaker boss Barry Robson is looking for more from his players after they moved back into the cinch Premiership top six following Saturday’s 1-0 victory at home to Livingston.

Bojan Miovski netted the only goal of the game with a smart, close-range volley after Ryan Duncan’s cross came to him off Livi defender Ayo Obileye.

The Dons survived a scare when Joel Nouble threatened early in the second half, but centre-back Angus MacDonald was well placed to head the ball off the line.

Robson said: “We’re not getting carried away. I’m looking at the players today and I’m frustrated because I just want so much more and I know they’ve got so much more. You see it in them.

“You see the fight in them. They’re proud young men who want to do well and when you come to a club like Aberdeen, you’re expected to win.

“We’ve looked more dangerous and more structured, but that takes a load of time.

“We’ve not achieved anything here yet and we’re nowhere near where we want to be. We’ve a big game against (Dundee) United next week that we need to take care of.”

Livingston boss Davie Martindale insisted he was not concerned by his side’s lack of goals recently – despite drawing a blank in five of their last six matches – and is still viewing the top six as his side’s ultimate aim.

“It doesn’t really come into my thinking if I’m honest,” he said. “I don’t look at those stats because I see what we do in training every week.

“I don’t know where we are in the league after today’s game but we were in the top six for a reason.

“We’ve still got a game in hand and we’ll try to focus on the next seven games. We’ve a points target that we probably have to get to be in the top six. It doesn’t just come to you, though.”