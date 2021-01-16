Basement club Arbroath come back to earn point at Queen of the South

Queen of the South hosted Arbroath
Queen of the South hosted Arbroath (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:14pm, Sat 16 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Arbroath remain rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Championship table despite fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw at Queen of the South

The visitors had the best chance of the first half but Kris Doolan fired wide when one-on-one with goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson.

Queen of the South wasted little time breaking the deadlock at the start of the second half, with Connor Shields scoring 13 seconds after the restart.

The former Aldershot striker then doubled his tally for the day in the 52nd minute with a stunning strike into the top corner.

Arbroath roared back into the contest with two quickfire goals of their own, the first scored by Scott Stewart after 63 minutes.

Moments later, they were level when Thomas O’Brien headed home but neither side could find a winner.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Queen of the South

PA