Bath say Alex Fletcher is showing ‘small signs of improvement’
Bath striker Alex Fletcher remains in intensive care but is showing “small signs of improvement” after suffering a severe head injury, his club have said.
Bath’s National League South fixture against Dulwich Hamlet was abandoned on Tuesday evening after Fletcher collided with an advertising hoarding at Twerton Park in the fifth minute.
The 23-year-old was taken by ambulance to hospital and underwent emergency neurosurgery.
A statement from Fletcher’s parents, released by the club on Sunday, read: “Alex remains in a critical condition in intensive care but is starting to show small signs of improvement.
“The care and treatment he is receiving from the doctors and nurses is beyond words, and the love, support and messages of goodwill that the whole football world has sent to Alex has been completely overwhelming.
“We sincerely thank each and everyone for sending them and we pray that Alex will continue to make progress in the days ahead.”
The club added that manager Jerry Gill is in daily contact with Fletcher’s parents and asked for the family’s privacy to be respected.
