Battling Baggies not lacking in confidence, insists Callum Robinson

Callum Robinson has warned Aston Villa that confident West Brom are ready to get their survival bid back on track.

The Baggies go to Villa on Sunday nine points from Premier League safety with just six games left.

They lost 3-0 at Leicester on Thursday after successive wins against Southampton and Chelsea and boss Sam Allardyce has targeted five wins from their remaining matches.

Robinson came through Villa’s academy, making his Premier League debut against Southampton in 2014, and believes the Baggies can claim derby victory.

“Going into this one, we’re a lot more confident of giving them a good game,” the striker told the club’s official website. “Hopefully we can get the points we need. It’s going to be tough, but we’ll be certain to give it our best shot.

“It’s a local derby and it’s all about bragging rights in the city.

“Everyone knows how big this game is in the local area. The fans know it, the players are well aware of it and both managers are from this part of the world too.

“Villa versus Albion has always, and always will be, a big game.

“Villa have had a good season and we had a disappointing result against them last time out (losing 3-0).

“It’s nice to score in any game of football, but it would be great to score against Villa on Sunday if it means it helps us get a much-needed result.

“I’m thankful to Villa for giving me a good start in my career and developing me.

“I made my Premier League debut for Villa and I learnt a lot during my time there, but on Sunday it’s all about getting the points for Albion.”

The second-bottom Baggies have kept four clean sheets in their last eight games and Allardyce hopes the Albion fans have noticed his impact.

“I think at this moment in time we have all tried our best,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to say that is going to be good enough with the position we are in, but we have improved and hopefully the West Brom fans have seen that.”