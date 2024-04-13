13 April 2024

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman to miss Arsenal game after adductor muscle injury

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2024

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is set for a spell on the sidelines with an adductor muscle injury, which will rule him out of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal.

Coman suffered the setback during Bayern’s 2-0 win over Koln, having been forced off five minutes into the second half.

The 27-year-old France forward is now set to face an unspecified period of recovery.

A statement from the Bundesliga club on Saturday evening read: “Kingsley Coman will be out of action for FC Bayern for several weeks after the forward suffered an injury in his right adductor muscle in the Bundesliga home game against Koln on Saturday.

“This was confirmed following an examination by FC Bayern’s medical department.

“Coman injured himself after a movement in the Koln penalty area with no intervention from an opponent and had to be substituted in the 50th minute.”

Bayern drew 2-2 with Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in London on Tuesday night, with the return match set for the Allianz Arena on April 17.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Putin mocks planned Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

world news

Meta accused of being ‘tone deaf’ after lowering minimum age on WhatsApp

world news

Italian coastguard says nine migrants dead after boat capsizes off Lampedusa

world news