Beating Brazil was bittersweet for Rigobert Song as his Cameroon side bow out

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song is leaving Qatar with a feeling of regret despite his team’s historic victory over Brazil.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored a memorable winner in added time – and was then sent off after being shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration – as Cameroon became the first African team to beat the South Americans at a World Cup.

But it was not enough to secure progress to the last 16 for the first time in 32 years due to Switzerland’s win over Serbia.

“Today we did win the match but we are disappointed because we realise now we could have done better in this tournament,” said Song.

“We do have a feeling of regret but you need to look on the positive side and I am satisfied with tonight’s performance.

“I realise this was an historic victory now we have beaten Brazil, so my players should be congratulated.

“But we are young team and today we have seen a team getting stronger and stronger.

“The World Cup helped us to learn and we have to avoid making the mistakes we did in the first two matches.”

Brazil coach Tite, who made nine changes as his side had already qualified for the knockout stages, admitted winning their first two group matches had afforded them a cushion but he knows that will not be the case going forward.

“We feel the loss and we must feel the loss when we lose,” he said.

“As we won the first two matches it gives you a second chance but usually in the World Cup that is not the case.

“The Brazilian coach who lost to the first African team, that is now in my history.

“We have to suffer for 24 hours and then we have to start getting ready.”

Tite is hopeful Neymar, who has missed the last two matches with an ankle injury, might be able to train on Saturday as they begin preparations for a last-16 tie against South Korea.

However, Manchester United left-back Alex Telles and Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus are scheduled to have scans on knee injuries.