Since CD Leganés’s home ground Butarque was severely affected by the heavy snow that hit Madrid, they played their Copa del Rey Round of 32 game vs Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano. The math went into extra time and Sevilla ended up winning 1-0 thanks to a goal by Lucas Ocampos. After the game, Leganés players greeted their former teammate Óscar Rodríguez.