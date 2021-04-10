Behind The Scenes: Final training before El Clásico

SportMen's SportFootballBehind The Scenes: Final training before El ClásicoLoading...By NewsChain Sport11:13am, Sat 10 Apr 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. An inside look to Real Madrid's final training before facing FC Barcelona.Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...