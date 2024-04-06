06 April 2024

Ben Chapman double sinks Fylde and eases Ebbsfleet relegation fears

By NewsChain Sport
06 April 2024

Ben Chapman struck twice as Ebbsfleet eased their relegation fears with a 2-1 win over AFC Fylde.

The hosts went ahead after 17 minutes when Chapman cut inside onto his left foot and found the top corner.

The midfielder, who had previously only scored one goal this season, headed the second after the break from Billy Clifford’s cross.

Gerald McCullion halved the deficit just four minutes after coming on as a substitute but Fylde had Harry Davis sent off late on as Ebbsfleet held on.

