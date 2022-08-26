26 August 2022

Ben Chrisene in contention for Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell

26 August 2022

Ben Chrisene could make his Kilmarnock debut  against Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after the 18-year-old defender clinched a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Zach Hemming, on loan from Middlesbrough, could return to training in two weeks following a groin injury, while Jordan Jones will be back from a thigh injury in 10 days.

Chris Stokes played a game during the week after an injury lay-off, while Blair Alston picked up a bug which curtailed his training and Jeriel Dorsett (knee) and Scott Robinson (heel) remain on the sidelines.

Motherwell will have new signing Matt Penney in their squad.

The left-back joined on loan from Ipswich this week.

Two other left-backs, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll, are long-term absentees following surgery.

