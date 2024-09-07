Ben Davies optimistic about Wales’ future after Craig Bellamy’s first game

Ben Davies has predicted “exciting times ahead” for Wales after an encouraging start to the Craig Bellamy era.

Although Wales were held to a 0-0 Nations League draw by 10-man Turkey in Cardiff, they dominated possession, territory and goalscoring opportunities.

It was Bellamy’s first game as manager since succeeding Rob Page, and the early signs suggest that Wales could make their mark in a group that also includes Iceland and Montenegro.

“We only had a few days together, but we really put the work in on and off the pitch, and I think it showed,” Tottenham and Wales defender Davies said.

“The first 20 minutes, especially, we looked very dangerous, and I think we probably had the better of the game. We played some really good football.

“It has been intense on and off the pitch. We’ve worked hard in training and taken a lot of information on, new ideas and a new way of playing.

“It (performance against Turkey) was definitely a positive step for exciting times ahead.

“What we have done and achieved in the past speaks for itself.

“Football moves on very quickly, and we’ve had to adapt and play a different way to what we were playing before. That comes with new ideas and working on the training pitch with new coaches.”

Wales had Sorba Thomas’ first-half effort disallowed for offside after he latched on to a pinpoint Aaron Ramsey pass, and they were a threat throughout against the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists

More opportunities came after Turkey’s Baris Alper Yilmaz was sent off in the 62nd minute, but Bellamy’s team had to settle for a point ahead of Monday’s second group fixture away to Montenegro.

Full-back Neco Williams added: “It has been about sharing as much information as possible, taking on the ideas and trying to put them into the game.

“It is a new style of play, new formation. We want to dominate games, we want to be on the ball.

“The new manager has come in and he needs to get his ideas across to us. There has been a lot of information, and information we need to take on board.

“It is a new formation, but is not just one formation we are going to play. We have got a few options.

“It does feel like a fresh start, which is always the case when a new manager comes in. Hopefully, it is a good start to a positive campaign.”