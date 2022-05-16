Ben Foster to leave Watford at end of the season

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has confirmed he will leave Watford at the end of the season following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 39-year-old rejoined the Hornets from West Brom in the summer of 2018, but will not be staying on as Watford rebuild for life back in the Sky Bet Championship.

“The ups, downs, good, bad & ugly…it’s all part of the journey!” Foster wrote on Twitter.

“My time @WatfordFC is up, but a huge thanks for all the support & love Iv received from fans, players & staff in the 6 years with the club, it’s been a blast!

“Looking forward to what next season will bring”.

Foster started his career at Stoke and moved to Manchester United in July 2005, but was loaned out to Watford.

Spells at Birmingham and West Brom followed, with the last of his eight international caps coming in the 2014 World Cup against Costa Rica when England had already been eliminated.

Foster has made 27 appearances for Watford this season, playing in his last match at Vicarage Road on Sunday when Leicester ran out 5-1 winners.

Former Forest Green head coach Rob Edwards will take charge of the team next season, with Roy Hodgson and his assistant Ray Lewington set to depart following Sunday’s final league game at Chelsea.

Speaking to the Watford website, Foster said: “I’ve enjoyed playing for Roy and Ray, they’re brilliant coaches and we wish them all the best and thank them for what they’ve done.

“Since Roy came in he’s galvanised us and got us working as a unit, but when confidence is low it’s very hard to get the best out of players.

“Hopefully we can do what we did a couple of years ago after relegation, and bounce back at the first time of asking.”