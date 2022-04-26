Ben Garner delighted to see 10-man Swindon keep play-off dream alive with win

Ben Garner insisted Swindon’s play-off dream was alive as his 10-man Robins held on to secure a valuable 2-1 victory over Forest Green.

Swindon’s goals came from Louie Barry and Jack Payne before Ellis Iandolo was sent off, with Josh March replying.

Garner said: “It was both extremes of the game. I thought we were fantastic first half, we had energy, intensity, we were fantastic with the ball, and we scored two great goals. Up until the sending off, it was so comfortable. I fancied us to go on and get more goals.

“It was fantastic in that respect, but then there’s a red card and that changes the dynamic of the game. We showed incredible grit, incredible desire, and togetherness to pull through and get the win.

“I can’t speak highly enough of every single person in that dressing room.

“I think we do the dirty but necessary stuff. Quite often this season, we’ve been the ones chasing the game here or taking it to the opposition.

“There haven’t been too many occasions where we’ve had to sit in and defend, because of the way we play and the way games have gone.”

Swindon struck first with Barry opening the scoring after being found unmarked by Harry McKirdy as the hosts swept forward on the counter-attack.

After securing automatic promotion at the weekend, Rovers looked a shadow of the team that had sailed to the heights of the division.

In contrast, Swindon demonstrated relentless attacking intent and doubled their lead five minutes before half-time as Payne finished from outside the box.

Iandolo made Swindon’s job of holding out even more difficult after being shown a second yellow card in the 52nd minute, with substitute March then reducing the deficit moments later.

Despite a late barrage of attacks, Swindon held on to starve Forest Green of goalscoring opportunities and secure a valuable victory.

Rovers manager Rob Edwards had expected his side to find it hard.

He said: “It was always going to be difficult tonight after the highs of Saturday.

“Swindon had to win and if I’m being honest I don’t think there was loads in the first half, I thought we didn’t have enough penetration but did have one or two chances.

“We got into some good areas but couldn’t turn them into goals which is unlike us over the course of the season.

“I’m disappointed with the way we conceded but I don’t think there is loads in the game.

“Swindon are a possession-based team but we had large spells with it as well. We just didn’t have quite enough penetration.

“I wanted to introduce some more legs at half-time and thought we started the second half very well.

“Obviously the red card completely changed the game because then they had to protect and we were totally on the front foot. We just weren’t able to get the second.”