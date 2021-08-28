Ben Garner insists high-flying Robins still have plenty of room for improvement

Swindon head coach Ben Garner says there is still more to come from his high-flying side after Tyreece Simpson’s first goal for the club earned a 1-0 win over Mansfield.

Simpson’s strike was enough to secure Swindon a third victory from their first five league games of the season, and hand Garner his first County Ground win.

Garner, whose side are fourth in the table, said: “There are still a lot of things we can improve on and polish up on but three clean sheets in a row and seven points is really pleasing so we’ll enjoy that one today.

“I think our defensive organisation is pretty good throughout, Mansfield pose a really big attacking threat with the diamond they’ve got.

“I thought we played really well in the second half, got the goal and saw the game through. There are a lot of young players that are learning aspects of the game.

“Jonny Williams had a big impact on the game, and fortunately resulted in the goal.”

Simpson broke his duck on the hour when he swept in a low cross from the left by Williams, who had only just been introduced as a substitute.

Mansfield thought they were level with a Tyrese Sinclair free-kick that the Stags felt crossed the line, but the assistant referee on that side disagreed.

A tepid first half was followed by an electric start to the second, with Rob Hunt going close for the hosts when he saw his sliding effort brilliantly saved by Nathan Bishop.

The away side had a glorious opportunity of their own seconds later but they squandered a two-on-one.

Oliver Hawkins broke free of the defence and had the choice between shooting or squaring for the supporting Danny Johnson for an easy tap-in.

Hawkins opted for the pass but he overhit it which led to Swindon being able to recover and Johnson’s shot was blocked on the line.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough said: “I am not sure how we haven’t scored. We had poor finishing and poor decision making in the final third.

“To create that many chances away from home against one of the top teams in the league is quite incredible.

“In the second half we conceded a soft goal. After that we have about half-a-dozen opportunities to get a goal.

“They created very little today but it was at the other end where we lost the game.

“Our players and subs warming up thought the free-kick was in. Elliott Hewitt was there, it’s just got to hit him and go in. I was waiting for the ref to give a goal.”