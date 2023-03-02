02 March 2023

Ben Garner named as new Colchester head coach

By NewsChain Sport
02 March 2023

Colchester have announced the appointment of former Charlton manager Ben Garner as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old takes over from Matt Bloomfield, who left the League Two club last month to join Wycombe.

Garner is set to observe Colchester’s game against Bradford on Saturday, with caretaker manager Ross Embleton taking charge.

Colchester sit 19th in the league and are currently nine points above the drop zone having lost two in a row.

