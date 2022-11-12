Ben Garner praises Charlton’s character after six-goal thriller at Burton

Charlton boss Ben Garner was the happier of the two managers as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s lobbed finish rescued a 3-3 draw for the Addicks at Burton after the hosts had come from two goals down to lead.

Athletic soaked up early Burton pressure before Charlie Kirk produced two quality finishes to put the visitors in front, only for former Charlton defender Deji Oshilaja and Tom Hamer to reply before half-time.

Victor Adeboyejo’s stunning finish put Albion ahead but Rak-Sakyi’s strike ensured the game ended all square.

“It was a tough game,” Garner admitted.

“We have had a really difficult period in terms of the number of games in the last month or so and we were running on fumes a little bit today. It took a big effort to go two up and do well at that stage and I fully expected us to go on and win at that stage.

“The game turns on them getting a goal immediately after. We have to deal with the free-kick better and that gave Burton momentum and energy.

“I thought we were really good at the start of the second half, much improved, and we then give away another poor goal. That made it an uphill task and we got it back to 3-3 but just couldn’t get the winner.

“I can’t criticise the players in any way. We had eight missing today through injury and suspension. The important thing was to not lose the game and we showed character and quality with three fantastic finishes today.”

The point moved Burton off the bottom but boss Dino Maamria was frustrated his struggling side had not held on to win after their fightback.

“To say we should have won it is an understatement,” he said.

“You scratch your head at 2-0 in the first half and you are thinking how are we 2-0 down, because we dominated. From start to finish, right up to the 94th minute, we were outstanding as a team.

“They have had three shots and three goals and all have been one on ones. We can’t be that naive.

“As a team, I don’t just look at the goalkeeper and back four. If you look at the goals, when you break them down then they come from higher up the field.

“To get out of the situation that we are in we have to do better. We have had problems that we need to stop.

“We conceded two late on at Bolton and even at Sheffield Wednesday we started well and then conceded two. We can’t keep on doing that.

“As a team we have to have that mentality that when we haven’t got the ball, we have to be compact and hard to beat.”