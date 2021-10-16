Ben Garner questions penalty decision in Swindon’s draw with Rochdale

Swindon head coach Ben Garner believes the decision to deny his side a first-half penalty had a massive impact on their 2-2 draw at home to Rochdale.

The Robins ended the first half 1-0 up after Ben Gladwin’s 37th-minute opener but Garner felt they should also have had a penalty when Ellis Iandolo went down in the area.

Rochdale hit back to lead after 79 minutes through goals from George Broadbent and Liam Kelly but Wales international Jonny Williams rescued a point for the hosts in stoppage time.

Garner said: “It was definitely two points dropped from our perspective. The first half was very good, we were in control and we should have had a second goal.

“There was a blatant penalty missed again in the first half that had a massive impact on the game.

“Ellis Iandolo breaks into the box, the Rochdale player clearly takes him out and the ref is in a great position. How that’s not given I don’t know.

“In the second half we let them back into the game with the two goals and both of them were very much avoidable. We should deal with both goals a lot better.

“If we weren’t performing well at home then I would have some concerns but the last two home games we should have six points.

“It’s just a case of making sure the performances get the points they deserve.”

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale said: “In the first half we looked a really nervous team and gave the ball away.

“At half-time I reminded the players that we believe in them and they need to believe in themselves.

“In the second half I thought we were outstanding and I was so proud of them.

“For where we are at the minute, to come here and play like that, we showed some really big balls. We are really disappointed to lose the three points right at the end.

“But I can almost gloss over that because of the way we responded at half-time.

“At the moment we are going through a little bit of hurt so it was telling the players why I brought them to the club, what I see in them and for them to go and show it.

“I thought in the second half they did that.”