Ben Garner turns focus on his players after Swindon beat Bristol Rovers

Ben Garner denied taking special satisfaction from beating the club who sacked him only 11 months ago after Swindon won 3-1 at Bristol Rovers

But the Swindon boss was understandably proud of his players after late goals from Ben Gladwin and substitute Harry McKirdy crowned a dominant performance.

Harry Anderson had fired Rovers in front in the 17th minute, only for Town to storm back after the break.

Jack Payne shot home after 57 minutes before Gladwin’s 85th-minute penalty and McKirdy strike three minutes from time following a goalkeeping error settled matters.

A delighted Garner said: “On another day we could have had six goals. That’s how good I thought we were.

“It was all about the players, not me. I set out in the build-up to treat it as just another game and focussed fully on winning, as I always do.

“I learned from my time as Rovers manager. I didn’t do well by the standards I set myself, but was surprised at the timing of the sacking because I felt things were starting to turn.

“That’s all in the past. I am very happy at Swindon, with a staff fully behind me, and a group of players I believe in.

“All that was missing from our first-half display was a finish. We made some minor tactical adjustments at the break, but from the start we were the team on the front foot.

“I sent on Harry McKirdy to give us a spark and he certainly provided it. But it was a really encouraging team performance.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton questioned the penalty awarded against Alfie Kilgour for handball, which brought the centre-back a second yellow card.

Barton said: “I’m not sure what Alfie could do. Is he supposed to move out of the way and let the ball go by?

“He says the ball hit his chest, the referee saw it otherwise and suddenly we are behind and down to 10 men.

“The performance summed up our campaign so far. We got the best team goal we have scored all season and then some of our defending was the worst we have seen.

“Swindon managed the ball better and the second half was not good enough from us.

“We are in a tough period as a club and it is taking longer than we thought to put right. At the moment, we are miles away from being consistent enough.

“I have just spoken to the owner and he remains 100 per cent behind me. I am the third manager here in less than a year and I think he realises that another change is not what is needed.

“We just have to keep on working hard and sticking together.”