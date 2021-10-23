Ben Garner vows to stick with philosophy despite another home loss for Swindon

Swindon boss Ben Garner vowed not to change his philosophy after the promotion-chasing Robins slumped to their biggest home defeat of the season in losing 3-1 to Bradford.

Bradford rounded off a brilliant away display with a sensational strike from former Swindon striker Theo Robinson as the visitors ended a three-match winless streak in League Two.

Garner said: “I won’t change the way that I play or the style I play.

“I believe in that style but we just have to do it better. Giving the goals away changed the game and if it’s level at half-time then we go on to win the game because Bradford would have tired with the way we move the ball and sooner or later you open something up.

“Sometimes you have to have that patience but what you can’t do is concede goals through a lack of concentration and a lack of care.

“It is just a coincidence that we are getting results away and not so many at home. The performance wasn’t as good today and we shot ourselves in the foot.

“We deserved to lose the game. We have to keep working, keep improving and the only way to turn those home results is through hard work and improvement.”

Caolan Lavery opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a volley inside the Swindon box.

Levi Sutton finished off a counter-attacking move just before half-time with Andy Cook’s effort rebounding off the post leaving the attacker with an open goal to aim at.

Robinson came off the bench to silence the Swindon crowd in the second half as his curling effort nestled in the back of the net to give Bradford a three-goal cushion.

Jack Payne handed Swindon a lifeline with just over 10 minutes remaining, slotting home a penalty but the Robins failed to rally as Bradford remained resolute to pick up their second win of the month.

Bradford manager Derek Adams was pleased with his side’s display.

He said: “Today was a really good performance.

“We took the game to Swindon, we created so many good opportunities. We should have won by a greater margin.

“In the end we have won 3-1 against a team that was third in the table before today.

“We knew we would be able to pick Swindon off. We knew we had to deal with the threat and we did that well. We knew they would have a lot of the ball.

“We could have had five or six goals today and nobody could complain.

“In the big moments, we dealt well with the threat Swindon had.”