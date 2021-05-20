Ben Garratt delighted to secure future at Burton after signing new deal
Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt has signed a new two-year contract to remain at the Sky Bet League One club.
The 27-year-old was recalled to the Albion line-up when Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned to the Pirelli Stadium as manager in January, playing 21 times and keeping 10 clean sheets as Burton ensured their league safety.
Garratt is excited for next season after the club’s strong finish to the campaign and is relieved to have secured his future, with his new deal lasting until June 2023.
“I was delighted to get it sorted quickly,” Garratt told the club’s official website. “When your contract is coming to an end you just want to get that sorted as soon as possible.
“It was on my mind and as soon as the manager said he wanted to keep me on it was a no-brainer.
“We’re just looking forward to next season with optimism and we want to kick on again.”