Ben Garrity brace hands Port Vale victory at Swindon

By NewsChain Sport
17:32pm, Sat 11 Sep 2021
Ben Garrity’s impressive brace got Port Vale their second consecutive away victory with the Valiants winning 2-1 at Swindon

Garrity brilliantly volleyed the away side into a deserved lead with 22 minutes played, as he connected perfectly to David Worrall’s cross to put an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

Tyreece Simpson levelled four minutes into the second half after an intricate passing move resulted in Alex Gilbert squaring across goal for Simpson who had an easy tap-in for 1-1.

But Garrity struck back in the 81st minute with a second powerful strike from inside the area after James Gibbons hit the post and the midfielder blasted in the rebound.

Gilbert almost made it 2-1 to Swindon soon after the equaliser but he saw his strike brilliantly saved by Lucas Covolan after Gilbert glided past two Vale defenders.

Simpson also hit the bar with a piledriver from range with the score at 1-1 but Vale never looked like losing their 2-1 lead once they got it.

