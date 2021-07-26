Ben Gladwin returns to Swindon
16:10pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Swindon have announced the signing of Ben Gladwin on a one-year deal.
The 29-year-old midfielder becomes the first signing under new owner Clem Morfuni and rejoins the Robins after spells with Blackburn and MK Dons.
Gladwin told Swindon’s website: “The club’s obviously been through a tough time recently but just the feeling over the last couple of days, the new takeover obviously and the new bodies coming in, I think it’s an exciting time.
“Just in terms of the brand of football that I think he wants to play, is definitely something that I like to do and I’ve done that throughout most of my career, and played a certain way which I’m looking forward to.”