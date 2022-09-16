16 September 2022

Ben Heneghan to miss Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Ipswich

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2022

Sheffield Wednesday will still be without Ben Heneghan for the visit of Ipswich.

The defender has returned to training following a hamstring injury but is not ready to return this weekend.

Dennis Adeniran is still occupying the treatment room with a knee injury and faces several more weeks out.

Boss Darren Moore has plenty of options as they look to build on a promising start to the campaign.

Cameron Burgess is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich.

The defender suffered a number of facial fractures during the midweek win against Bristol Rovers and requires surgery.

Cameron Humphreys has a quad injury that will keep him out of this weekend’s match but he should be involved in next week’s Papa Johns Trophy game.

Sone Aluko is also out with a knee injury.

