Ben House fires Eastleigh to victory over Notts County

Eastleigh claimed the spoils at Meadow Lane
Eastleigh claimed the spoils at Meadow Lane (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:04pm, Sat 17 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Eastleigh boosted their National League play-off push with a 1-0 victory at fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County whose poor recent form continued.

Ben House’s goal in first-half stoppage time settled the contest as 10th-placed Eastleigh moved on to 50 points, two behind a County side who have now dropped out of the top seven after suffering a third successive loss.

A closely-fought first half looked set to finish goalless until Eastleigh snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time through House, who fired home his ninth of the season following a well-worked corner routine.

County sought an immediate response after the break and Regan Griffiths forced Joe McDonnell into action with a shot from distance.

Jack Payne and Adam Marriott had chances to make things more comfortable for the Spitfires but it mattered little as McDonnell saved a late effort from Jimmy Knowles to ensure the visitors held on for a valuable victory.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Notts County

PA