Ben House grabs late winner for Eastleigh at Maidenhead

A general view of Maidenhead's York Road ground
By NewsChain Sport
17:01pm, Mon 05 Apr 2021
Substitute Ben House struck in the 87th minute to end Eastleigh’s three-match losing run in a 1-0 win at 10-man Maidenhead

The Spitfires were looking to cut the gap on the play-off positions and snatched all three points after Josh Coley was sent off in the 68th minute.

In a game of few chances, Ryan Upward headed just over five minutes into the second half while a corner at the other end almost found its way into the net via the head of a Maidenhead defender.

The red card for Coley following a heavy challenge on Andrew Boyce looked to have handed the visitors the initiative and Eastleigh turned up the pressure on their hosts in pursuit of a winner.

They got their reward when House – an 84th-minute substitute – found the net from inside the area three minutes from time.

